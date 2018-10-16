On TNT, Inside the NBA returns with its full studio crew of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley (who won't be wearing underwear), Shaquille O'Neal, and Kenny Smith, who will provide pre-game, halftime and post-game coverage for both games. Johnson was forced to skip this year's MLB postseason after being diagnosed with blood clots in both of his legs, but his NBA work (which doesn't involve air travel) won't be impacted.