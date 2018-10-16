Joel Embiid and the Sixers will open one of the most highly anticipated seasons in years tonight when they take on the rival Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston.
Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller, who were both calling the NBA season opener last season when Celtics forward Gordon Hayward went down with a horrific ankle injury that kept him out all year, will be calling tonight's Sixers-Celtics game. Ros Gold-Onwude, in her second season with TNT, will handle sideline reporting duties.
"Boston, Philly, Indiana, and Toronto. Those are personally my top four," Miller said of the Eastern Conference heading into the season. "With LeBron leaving… I wouldn't say [the East is] necessarily wide open. The clear cut favorite is Boston, but in a seven-game series anything can happen with Philly."
Following the Sixers-Celtics game, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and the NBA champion Golden State Warriors will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder minus superstar Russell Westbrook, who is out with a knee injury. Warriors-Thunder will tipoff on TNT at 10:30 p.m., with Marv Albert, Chris Webber, and Kristen Ledlow handling broadcast duties.
Here's everything you need to know to watch NBA opening night:
When: Tuesday, Oct. 16
Where: TD Garden, Boston
Time: 8 p.m. tipoff
TV: TNT (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Ros Gold-Onwude)
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic (Tom McGinnis)
Streaming: TNT App (requires cable subscription), NBA League Pass (requires subscription)
As with every game, staff writers Keith Pompey and Sarah Todd will cover the action and offer analysis live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game will be posted afterward at philly.com/sixers.
On TNT, Inside the NBA returns with its full studio crew of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley (who won't be wearing underwear), Shaquille O'Neal, and Kenny Smith, who will provide pre-game, halftime and post-game coverage for both games. Johnson was forced to skip this year's MLB postseason after being diagnosed with blood clots in both of his legs, but his NBA work (which doesn't involve air travel) won't be impacted.
Over on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ will be Sixers Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann (whom CNN confused with fiery Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner) and joined by Jim Lynam, and Marc Jackson. Barkann, Lynam, and Jackson will return to host Sixers Postgame Live, which will air at 10:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia following Flyers Postgame Live.
• Joel Embiid is healthy and ready to ratchet up his game, according to Keith Pompey. In fact, tonight is the first season opener where Embiid won't have a minutes restriction.
• Forward Wilson Chandler and guards Zhaire Smith and Jerryd Bayless are all out tonight due to various injuries, while forward-center Mike Muscala is "highly questionable," writes Marc Narducci.
• Ben Simmons comes into tonight's season opener looking to build on his historic rookie season, which Sarah Todd writes will hopefully include adding to his low-post game, getting to the free-throw line, and continuing to work on his jumper.
• David Murphy wonders how big the losses of Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli will be for the Sixers this season.
• After sitting out for nearly a year following a gruesome injury, Celtics forward Gordon Hayward will start the season tonight on a minutes restriction.
• Even though he's on a rival team, Celtics forward Marcus Morris continues to root for the Sixers.
Thursday, Oct. 18
Chicago Bulls at Sixers (8 p.m., TNT)
Saturday, Oct. 20
Orlando Magic at Sixers (7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia)
Tuesday, Oct. 23
Sixers at Detroit Pistons (7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBATV)
Wednesday, Oct. 24
Sixers at Milwaukee Bucks (9:30 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia)
Saturday, Oct. 27
Charlotte Hornets at Sixers (7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia)
Monday, Oct. 29
Atlanta Hawks at Sixers (7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia)
Tuesday, Oct. 30
Sixers at Toronto Raptors (7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBATV)
Thursday, Nov. 1
Los Angeles Clippers at Sixers (7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia)
Saturday, Nov. 3
Detroit Pistons at Sixers (1 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia)
Sunday, Nov. 4
Sixers at Brooklyn Nets (6 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia)