The Sixers and the Celtics were at it again Tuesday night, this time to open the regular season.
The much anticipated matchup was met with excitement from NBA Twitter. It's safe to say hopes were sky high:
But as the Sixers lost traction against the Celtics, the mood changed:
Celtics' wing Jaylen Brown had a "dunk" on Joel Embiid that sparked a debate:
And then there was the Aron Baynes shooting from three-point range thing:
But there was a bright side, and his name is Ben Simmons:
The Sixers will pick things back up against Bulls at home on Thursday.