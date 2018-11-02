Furkan Korkmaz received his answer. Now the 76ers reserve guard wants to move on.
Sources have said the Turkish player requested to be traded because of lack of playing time. Asked to confirm that Tuesday, Korkmaz said he would wait to see if the Sixers would exercise his $2.03 million third-year option. They declined to do so before Wednesday's deadline. As a result, he'll become a free agent July 1.
"Like we talked about before, I'm still the same way," Korkmaz said. "That's why I will try to see what my opportunities are right now. Just like I told you before, I just want to play."
But he realizes playing time will be minimal at best as long as he remains a Sixer. That's why he wants to play for another team. The Sixers could honor his request by trading him. The team could also opt to buy out his contract or waive him before the season concludes.
"If I'm not getting minutes here, I just want to look for other options," he said. "I don't know what's the options right now, just try to be on the court."
Korkmaz, 21, has played in only 19 career games, including five this season heading into Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers. In addition to not playing because of coach's decision, Kurkmaz was also sidelined 43 games last season with a Lisfranc injury in his left foot. He has averaged 1.4 points and 5.6 minutes in two seasons with the team.
The Sixers drafted Korkmaz with the 26th pick in 2016. He remained overseas for one season to play for Anadolu Efes in his homeland of Turkey. He played for the Sixers last season after the team bought out his Turkish contract.
He is behind rookie guard Landry Shamet. He also is expected to be behind reserve guard Jerryd Bayless (left knee) once Bayless returns in a couple of weeks.
"I feel like I didn't really have that opportunity," he said of receiving a fair opportunity. "Last year, I was injured for a long time and this year just a couple of games in the garbage time. It wasn't like good rotation minutes for me. That's why I feel like I didn't get that opportunity to show on the court what I got."
Rookie Jonah Bolden will use the NBA G-League in the way similar to that of some former Sixers rookies. The power forward will practice with the team's G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, on a few days when the Sixers are off. The seldom-used player will also compete in some Blue Coats games as a way to get meaningful playing time.
Bolden was assigned to the Blue Coats on Wednesday to get in practice time and was called back to the Sixers on Thursday.