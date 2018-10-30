But thanks to Ben Simmons, the Sixers were able to take a 113-92 victory Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center. The point guard scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the third quarter. His play enabled the Sixers (4-3) to outscore Atlanta, 31-13, in the decisive quarter to take a 78-60 advantage. Simmons also finished with 12 rebounds, nine assists, and one block for his fifth double-double of the season.