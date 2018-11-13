Embiid finished with game highs of 35 points and 18 rebounds for his 14th double-double in 15 games. There was a lot of focus on his matchup with Heat center Hassan Whiteside, who had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Eleven of Whiteside's points came on 5-for-6 shooting in the first quarter. He got into foul trouble and went on to miss his only two shots for the rest of the game.