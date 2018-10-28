The 76ers got back to winning basketball games.
Joel Embiid finished with 27 points and a game-high 14 rebounds as his team defeated the Charlotte Hornets, 105-103, Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
The victory, which wasn't decided until the final second, improved the Sixers to 3-3 and snapped their two-game losing streak.
Kemba Walker, who had a game-high 37 points, pulled the Hornets (3-4) within 105-103 with 2.6 seconds left. Walker made two of three foul shots after
being fouled by Ben Simmons while attempting a three-pointer. Walker missed the first one before converting the final two.
On the ensuing possession, Robert Covington received the inbounds pass, ran toward the Hornets' paint and threw the ball in the air as time expired.
Walker needed 31 shots, missing 20 of them, including shooting just 3-for-15 from three. He did finish with a game-high six assists to go with two blocks.
In addition to his double-double, Embiid had two blocks and two assists in a game in which he was cleared to play in right before tipoff.
The All-Star center rolled his left ankle at the conclusion of Friday's practice. He tested out the ankle during pregame warmups.
Sixers coach Brett Brown said team doctors felt the injury wasn't as severe as originally expected.
That was good for the Sixers. The game marked the fifth straight time that he has scored at least 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. He has recorded a double-double in all six games.
Simmons had his worst shooting game of the season. The Sixers point guard finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, but made just five of 20 shots.
Covington (18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks) had his first double-double of the season. JJ Redick added 15 points with nine coming in the fourth quarter.
Redick hit a three-pointer with 2 minutes remaining to give the Sixers a 102-99 advantage. After Walker closed the gap to one point, Covington drained his fourth three-pointer to put the Sixers up, 105-101, with 1:44 to play.
Walker then closed the cap to two points in the closing seconds.
The former Connecticut standout came into the game fourth in the league in scoring at 30.8 points per game.
But the Sixers have a history of shutting Walker down. Last season, he made just one of nine shots en route to scoring just five points on March 6. The Bronx native later had 10 points on 2-for-7 shooting on April 1. The Sixers won both games.
But on Saturday night, Walker opened the game by making four of his first six shots en route to scoring 11 first-quarter points.
However, the Sixers still managed to lead, 32-28, heading into the second quarter. The Sixers clung to a 63-62 advantage at intermission before the Hornets took an 85-83 lead into the fourth.