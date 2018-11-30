He returned from New York on Wednesday after seeing several specialists. That came after his agent, Raymond Brothers, told the Sixers last week that Fultz, who had played 19 games this season with 15 starts, would not practice or play until he saw a shoulder specialist. It's unsure if he'll see another doctor this week. Fultz also is dealing with a right wrist injury. Wednesday's home game against the New York Knicks will mark the fourth game he has missed.