Drummond received an early exit with 42 seconds remaining in regulation for what the referees thought was a strike to Embiid's head. The Sixers center had just scored to put his squad up, 120-118. His flop after the play caused Drummond to be ejected. Embiid acted as if Drummond had hit him in the face, and fell to the ground. It was Drummond's second technical foul, so he was ejected.