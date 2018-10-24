MILWAUKEE – The NBA issued Joel Embiid a warning Wednesday for flopping in Tuesday night's 133-132 overtime loss to the Pistons in Detroit.
Meanwhile, Pistons center Andre Drummond had the technical foul he received on the play rescinded.
Drummond received an early exit with 42 seconds remaining in regulation for what the referees thought was a strike to Embiid's head. The Sixers center had just scored to put his squad up, 120-118. His flop after the play caused Drummond to be ejected. Embiid acted as if Drummond had hit him in the face, and fell to the ground. It was Drummond's second technical foul, so he was ejected.
"The whole game there were a lot of cheap shots taken," Embiid said of Drummond at the time. "The next one, [referee] Tyler [Ford] said he was going to get a technical foul."
Embiid said all he was doing was just talking and trying to win the game.
"Obviously, on the second [technical], you can see that he hit me and his hand actually touched my face," he said. "So that's his problem.
"Like I said, I feel like I own a lot of real estate in his head."
However, videos showed that Drummond did not strike Embiid and that he was acting.
Embiid totaled 33 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and three blocked shots in the game. He did appear to frustrate Drummond, who had a hard time stopping him.
The Pistons center finished with 14 points, but made just six of 20 shots. He also had 16 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and a game-high five turnovers.
The two have had a history of clashing on the court and exchanging in trash talk off it.