Entering Monday's games, the Sixers led the league in total rebounds with 874. Their average of 48.6 per game ranked third behind the Portland Trail Blazers (51.6) and Milwaukee Bucks (51.3). They had 53 in Saturday's overtime win over Charlotte, making it the sixth time with 50 or more. The Sixers had outrebounded their opponents in 15 of the first 18 games.