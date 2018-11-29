Here are my main takeaways and best and worst awards from the 76ers' 117-91 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
– JJ Redick hasn't slowed down at 34. He still moves constantly without the ball. That enabled him to get separation from Emmanuel Mudiay and the other Knicks defenders en route to easy baskets.
– Jimmy Butler missed his only shot in the first quarter and finished the game with just seven points. However, the Redick-Joel Embiid two-man game is benefiting from his presence. Having to keep a man on Butler, teams can't crowd Embiid's dribble handoff to Redick as they did in the past.
– The Sixers reserves had a better defensive performance than in Sunday's game against the Nets. However, it's hard to say if it was a sign of improvement or just the result of playing a shabby opponent.
– Wilson Chandler is starting to get his legs underneath him while playing longer stretches on the floor. Wednesday marked his fifth straight start and eighth in 10 games after being sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Best performance: Redick gets this for setting the tempo. He scored 14 of his 24 points in the first quarter on perfect 6-for-6 shooting, including two three-pointers. Redick also had two assists and two rebounds in 26 minutes, 24 seconds of action.
Worst performance: I had to give this to Tim Hardaway Jr. The Knicks shooting guard had an off shooting night. He scored a season-low five points and missed 10 of 11 shots.
Best defensive performance: This goes to T.J. McConnell. The Sixers backup point guard had two steals and one block.
Worst statistic: The Knicks missed all nine of their second-quarter three-pointers.
Best statistic: This goes to the Sixers' posting a floor-record 34 assists.
Worst of the worst: This goes to the Knicks' shooting. They flat-out struggled, making just 34.8 percent of their shots.