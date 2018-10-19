Landry Shamet took a huge leap from the first game of the season to the second.
The 76ers reserve rookie shooting guard looked like he had a little stage fright in Tuesday's 105-87 setback to Celtics in Boston. He finished with just one point while missing all four of his shots — including two three-pointers.
Then on Thursday, he displayed his smooth stroke in a 127-108 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Shamet had 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting, all three-pointers.
"I'll be honest — that first was like that's your first game in the Garden, I was ready to run through a wall at like 2 in the afternoon," he said. "I was a mess."
It was easier for him to settle in on Thursday with the game being in Philadelphia. The home-game routine is a familiar one for him.
"I was more comfortable and more myself," he said.
He also took advantage of the attention Ben Simmons received on the fast break. The Bulls defenders all kept their eyes on Simmons in transition. That enabled Shamet to sprint unguarded to the three-point line. Simmons found him for wide-open three-pointers.
"I'm just trying to do my best, like I've said from the jump," Shamet said. "I just want to find my role. Do that to the best of my ability, play good defense, and knock down open shots."
Shamet left Wichita State after his redshirt sophomore year. He averaged a team-high 14.9 points and led the American Athletic Conference with 5.2 assists and a 2.5 assist-to-turnover ratio. He also ranked 13th in the NCAA Division I in three-point shooting at 44.2 percent.
Shamet will look to continue his hot shooting Saturday night when the Sixers host the Orlando Magic, who play the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.