NEW YORK – Here are my main takeaways and best and worst awards from the 76ers' 122-97 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at the Barclays Center:
– T.J. McConnell should have played more than just the final 5 minutes, 37 seconds of the blowout loss. He would have limited the turnovers and made sure that Joel Embiid would have had more than eight shots.
– The Sixers looked like a bunch of individuals, not a team. Ben Simmons and Embiid occasionally got in each other's way going after rebounds. Simmons actually charged in from the perimeter to snatch a defensive rebound under the basket in front of Embiid's outstretched arms with 5:25 before intermission.
– Markelle Fultz needs to have more patience when the Sixers have mismatches. Embiid was getting favorable position on Nets reserve point forward Ed Davis on the block with 10:21 left. But instead of being patient, Fultz shot a 23-footer that clanked off the backboard.
– It's great that the Sixers have two sharpshooting reserve guards in JJ Redick and Landry Shamet. However, using a backcourt with two non-shooters in Simmons and Fultz is killing the Sixers, especially on the road.
Best performance: This goes to Chester native Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. The Nets reserve forward finished with 21 points to share game-high scoring honors with teammate D'Angelo Russell. Hollis-Jefferson made 9 of 14 shots and graded out at a game-best plus-27.
Worst performance: Mike Muscala, Sixers reserve post player, graded out at a minus-25 and had more turnovers (four) than rebounds (two). He also failed to score, missing both of his shots.
Best defensive performance: The Nets' Caris LeVert had a team-high four steals.
Worst statistic: This goes to the Sixers' committing a season-high 28 turnovers.
Best statistic: I had to give this to Nets forward Joe Harris for making 3 of 4 three-pointers.
Worst of the worst: This goes to the Sixers' lack of focus in what was expected to be their first road victory of the season. They played like a disorganized group the whole night.