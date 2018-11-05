NEW YORK – Here are my main takeaways and best and worst awards from the 76ers' 122-97  loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at the Barclays Center:

Four observations

T.J. McConnell should have played more than just the final 5 minutes, 37 seconds of the blowout loss. He would have limited the turnovers and made sure that Joel Embiid would have had more than eight shots.

  The Sixers looked like a bunch of individuals, not a team. Ben Simmons and Embiid occasionally got in each other's way going after rebounds. Simmons actually charged in from the perimeter to snatch a defensive rebound under the basket in front of Embiid's outstretched arms with 5:25 before intermission.

Markelle Fultz needs to have more patience when the Sixers have mismatches. Embiid was getting favorable position on Nets reserve point forward Ed Davis on the block with 10:21 left. But instead of being patient, Fultz shot a 23-footer that clanked off the backboard.

– It's great that the Sixers have two sharpshooting reserve guards in JJ Redick and Landry Shamet. However, using a backcourt with two non-shooters in Simmons and Fultz is killing the Sixers, especially on the road.

Best and worst

Best performance: This goes to Chester native Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. The Nets reserve forward finished with 21 points to share game-high scoring honors with teammate D'Angelo Russell. Hollis-Jefferson made 9 of 14 shots and graded out at a game-best plus-27.

Worst performanceMike Muscala, Sixers reserve post player, graded out at a minus-25 and had more turnovers (four) than rebounds (two). He also failed to score, missing both of his shots.

Best defensive performance: The Nets' Caris LeVert had a team-high four steals.

Worst statistic: This goes to the Sixers' committing a season-high 28 turnovers.

Best statistic: I had to give this to Nets forward Joe Harris for making 3 of 4 three-pointers.

Worst of the worst: This goes to the Sixers' lack of focus in what was expected to be their first road victory of the season. They played like a disorganized group the whole night.