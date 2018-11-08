The Sixers were coming off an embarrassing 122-97 road loss to the Brooklyn Nets. It was a game in which they looked more like a bunch of individuals than a team. And they headed into Wednesday's matchup realizing they would have to overcompensate for losing backup post player Mike Muscala to a broken nose. One could also argue that they didn't want to be embarrassed in a second straight game, especially with this one being on ESPN.