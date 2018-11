blockKeith Pompey says in his latest podcast, Locked on Sixers, that the Markelle Fultz saga is the latest example of the 76ers' off-court situations overshadowing their on-court happenings. He also previews Wednesday night's game against the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center. And what's a podcast without a Fultz update or an overshadowing segment? So, yes, he talks about possible trade destinations for the backup point guard.