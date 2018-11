blockKeith Pompey dissects the Joel Embiid-Deandre Ayton battle in the 76ers' lackluster 119-114 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center. He also talks T.J. McConnell's replacing Markelle Fultz as the backup point guard after intermission. And Pompey talks about Jonah Bolden, who suffered a fractured leg while on assignment with the Delaware Blue Coats. This is just the latest in a long string of injuries.