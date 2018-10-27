In 2015, the Sixers selected Jahlil Okafor third overall instead of Kristaps Porzingis, who went fourth to the New York Knicks. At the time, the Sixers said they didn't select Porzingis because his agent refused to allow him to work out for the team. But Okafor also didn't work out for the Sixers, and they still drafted him. Despite being sidelined with a knee injury, Porzingis is the face of the Knicks' organization and a one-time all-star. Okafor, meanwhile, is on his third NBA team, the New Orleans Pelicans.