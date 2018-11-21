On paper, the 76ers are embarking on their easiest stretch of their season so far.
They head in to Wednesday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Wells Fargo Center with a 12-7 record. The matchup against the Pelicans (10-7) is the Sixers' ninth game against a team with a winning record.
But they won't have worry about that in the next four.
On Friday, the Sixers host the Cleveland Cavaliers at home. Then they'll travel to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday before hosting the New York Knicks on Nov. 28 and Washington Wizards on Nov. 30. Those four teams had a combined 20-48 record heading into Wednesday's games.
The Cavs (2-13) have the league's worst record, one season removed from four consecutive NBA Finals appearances. The Nets (8-10) should be a good matchup for the Sixers, especially after routing Philly, 122-97, at the Barclays Center on Nov. 4. So one can only assume the Sixers will be charged up for this one.
Meanwhile, the Knicks (4-14) take a six-game losing streak into Wednesday's game against the Celtics in Boston. The Wizards (6-11) have been one of the league's biggest disappointments. Now, there are reports that the team is open to trade discussions involving all-star guards John Wall and Bradley Beal.
You might be hard pressed to find a more dominant NBA player than Joel Embiid at this point of the season.
The Sixers center head into Wednesday's game ranked fourth in the league in scoring at 27.9 points per game. The all-star is fifth in rebounds (13.1) and fifth in blocks (2.1). Embiid became the first Sixers player to have 17 double-doubles through 19 games since Hall of Famer Moses Malone did it during the 1983-84 season.
Embiid also had 11 games with at least 30 points and at least 10 rebounds.