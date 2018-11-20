"You definitely want to go out there and compete," said Fultz, who played a season-low 7:05 — all in the first half. "I am a competitor. But at the end of the day, coach made a decision to do that, so I have to live with it. My mindset is when I step on the floor, I go out to play. But once [McConnell] goes out there, I root for him. It's not like I am pouting on the bench or anything. I want to get out there. I am rooting for my teammates."