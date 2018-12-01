There was a thought that, despite their struggles, the Washington Wizards would give the 76ers stiff competition.
A lot of that had to with the Wizards All-Star back court of John Wall and Bradley Beal combined with the Sixers' knack for being shredding by opposing guards. But Beal and Wall weren't factors on Friday, as the Sixers prevailed 123-98 at the Wells Fargo Center.
The victory improved them to 16-8.while extending their winning streak to three games. This was also the Sixers' seventh win in eight games and improved them to 11-1 at home. Meanwhile, the Wizards (8-14) dropped to 2-9 on the road.
Washington has been a team dealing with controversy and reports of players wanting to be traded. Well, they looked the part of squad that doesn't get along on this night.
There was very little ball movement as Wizards looked to get their own shots. Most of their communication was not amongst themselves, but complaints to the referees.
Meanwhile, Wall had his worst shooting performance of the season. The five-time All-Star point guard made just 4 of 15 shots to finish with 11 points. He also had seven assists, three rebounds, three steals and two turnovers in 25 minutes, 23 minutes. Beal, a one-time All-Star, had a team-high 19 points on 6-for-13 shooting in 19:21. With the game out of hand, the two standouts sat out the fourth quarter.
The Sixers also rested their starters in the final quarter.
But that didn't stop Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons from recording double-doubles.
Embiid finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for his league-leading 22nd double-double of the season. He secured that double-double 2:55 into the second quarter. That's when he grabbed his 10th rebound shortly after scoring his 10th points.
Meanwhile, Simmons had 13 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds for his 15th double-double of the season. His lone blemish was six turnovers in 25:26 of action.
The Sixers had eight double-figure scorers in a game that was all but decided at intermission.
Like in Wednesday's against the New York Knicks, the Sixers jumped out to an double-digit lead in the first quarter. Embiid's foul shot with 49.5 seconds left in the quarter gave them a 15-point cushion (31-16).
They extended their lead to 22 points (63-41) following Furkan Korkmaz's three-pointer with 1:01 left in the half. They pushed their lead up to 35 points on Amir Johnson's layup with 8:25 left.
Markelle Fultz will continue to see specialists into early next week. The reserve guard flew to St. Louis on Friday to meet with a doctor.
On Nov. 20, the agent, Raymond Brothers, told the 76ers that Fultz would not practice or play until he saw a shoulder specialist to address his lingering injury issue. Brothers originally said that Fultz would see a specialist on Monday in New York. Then the agent said Fultz would see multiple specialists in the early part of the week. Now they added that he will see even more specialists next week
'We will provide further information on Markelle Futlz, not today," Sixers coach Brett Brown said. "I don't know what the club has put out in relation to when we will actually give more information. But I know that is seeing people.
"I know there is still stuff going on where we are trying to learn more."
Fultz played in 19 games this season with 15 starts. Friday night's game against the Washington Wizards at the Wells Fargo Center will mark the fifth straight game he has missed.
The first overall pick of the 2017 draft, Fultz is averaging 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists and is shooting 28.6 percent on three-pointers.
Sources have long said that his shooting woes were more mental than physical, something that Fultz has not confirmed. His agent's decision to see a specialist came one day after Sixers coach Brett Brown chose to play T.J. McConnell as the backup point guard in the second half against the Phoenix Suns instead of Fultz.
"We look forward to getting him back in here," Brown said, "and getting him with his teammates and continuing to help move him forward."
The Wizards are without center Dwight Howard. He had surgery on alleviate pain from a gluteal injury on Friday in California. The injury limited him to playing in just nine of Washington's 22 games.