Sixers coach Brett Brown was asked Thursday where Wilson Chandler was in his rehabilitation. The 76ers reserve forward hasn't played or practiced since straining his left hamstring against Melbourne United on Sept. 28.
"He's a ways away," Brown said of the 31-year-old Chandler. "My experience with hamstrings is … that rarely is it less than a month [recovery], rarely.
"It's not like he's 20 years old … We don't want to rush him back into doing anything."
Chandler will play when his body tells him he's ready to play, Brown added. The coach said he should be pretty close to returning a month after the Melbourne game. That could be two to three more weeks.
The Sixers acquired Chandler in an offseason trade from the Denver Nuggets.
Small forward Robert Covington and power forward Dario Saric are in the starting lineup. Chandler gives the Sixers a starter-level forward off the bench.
He started 71 of 74 games last season, averaging 10 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists and shooting 35.8 percent on three-pointers. Chandler has career averages of 13.5 points and 5.4 rebounds over 10 seasons with the Nuggets and New York Knicks. The Michigan native has started in 447 of 590 career games.
The Sixers had Tuesday and Wednesday off to deal with the jet lag following their trip to China. They also had an evening practice Thursday and will do the same on Friday and Saturday as a way to get back on schedule.
Former NBA referee Joey Crawford will speak to Sixers players and coaches on Friday at the team's practice facility. Crawford will go over the refs' points of emphasis for the upcoming season.