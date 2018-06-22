Bridges was largely considered to be one of the most defensively versatile lottery picks Thursday, but one thing that Smith has on his side is his body and athleticism. Though he is two inches shorter than Bridges, Smith at 6-foot-5 is one of the strongest and most athletically gifted guards coming out of the draft. His build likely makes him a better fit to switch from two to three on the defensive end. Smith has a 6-9 wingspan and weighs 195 pounds. Bridges, a more lengthy option, did raise questions about whether or not his slimmer frame was ready to handle switching onto some of the NBA's larger wing players.