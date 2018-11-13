"We have been informed by the USL that Lehigh University's Goodman Stadium no longer meets the minimum requirements set forth by the league due to a lack of stadium lighting," McDermott's statement said. "Upon hearing the decision that we could not return to Goodman, we visited and analyzed multiple other potential venues with the aim of keeping Steel FC in the Lehigh Valley, but there was no solution that met all the league requirements that could be ready in time for the 2019 season, including field size, capacity, and lighting, among others."