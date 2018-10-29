The Union have had a lot of success this year playing high, wide balls to Sapong for him to corral and send on to teammates. That didn't work Sunday, and it probably won't again Wednesday. But in Ilsinho, the Union have a player who can do unto City what's been done to them. He might not be able to go all 90 minutes, but if he can go 45 to 60, it would help the Union a lot more than if he plays as a second-half substitute.