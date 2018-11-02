Stefan Frei might win Goalkeeper of the Year, and Chad Marshall has a shot at Defender of the Year, but would the Sounders be where they are if they hadn't signed Ruidíaz in late June? Do you remember how toothless their attack looked before he arrived? They were shut out 10 times in 23 games in all competitions before his debut July 21. The Peruvian has 10 goals in 14 games in rave green, including both tallies in the 2-1 win on the last day of the season that sealed a first-round bye.