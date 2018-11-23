3. The Red Bulls' history of heartbreak. New York isn't the only MLS original team to never win the biggest prize in the league's 23-year history. Dallas and New England haven't either. But the Red Bulls are the only original team that's never won MLS Cup or the U.S. Open Cup. While the three Supporters' Shields since 2013 are a testament to how good the club has been in recent times, they and their fans still crave the trophies that matter most.