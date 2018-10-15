In the last two weeks of the season, MLS adds to the drama by adopting the global tradition of simultaneous kickoffs. This Sunday, all the Eastern Conference games will kick off at 3:15 p.m. and all the Western Conference games will kick off at 5:25 p.m. ESPN will televise a game in each window, with its broadcast starting at 3 p.m. Next Sunday, all games leaguewide will kick off just after 4 p.m., with coverage on Fox Sports 1.