"To have to concede goals early is tough for any team, especially when you're playing away. That's not really Jim's fault. That just comes down to naive errors from our end and things that we can learn from," he said. "I think we've shown this year that it's possible to have a good team with young players mixed in with some good veteran experienced guys. … I don't know if Jim gets enough credit as he should based on the team that he's putting out, when you compare to some of the other clubs around the league, and how the league has been moving forward, other teams' quality of players and the type of money that they're spending."