There have also been a few notable accounting moves. Fanendo Adi's $1.9 million salary has moved from the Timbers' books to FC Cincinnati, as Cincinnati prepares to move up from the USL to MLS next year. Two states west, the Chicago Fire took on Yura Movsisyan's previous MLS contract when the Armenian playmaker returned to the U.S. after a loan move from Real Salt Lake to Swedish club Djurgårdens. Because RSL had waived Movsisyan in addition to loaning him out, he was still entitled to his over $2 million salary. A source said Movsisyan is getting it, but the Fire likely aren't responsible for the entire sum.