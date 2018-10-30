"Something's got to change, right?," he said. "We're the underdog, that is clear, but the group has shown during the course of the year we're not scared of anybody. We need to have a better performance than the one we did the other day, and the quick turnaround, I think, suits us. Our group is eager to get back out on the field, and we've done well in Wednesday night games. Now we have to raise our level one last time, dig deep, and there's no tomorrow."