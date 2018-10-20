I talked about an indoor-outdoor, multi-sport concept. Could there be an e-gaming facility? Could there be a rock climbing facility? I think things like that are kind of where my head naturally goes. But I also don't want to be presumptive. There needs to be an entire feasibility study that gets done to figure out if you put in any of those three things that I just mentioned, will they succeed if they're here? That brings up the question of can you have retail or townhomes or so forth.