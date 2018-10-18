"It's a little weird because it's been a while since I've been back, I've been back for a couple of months now. I really didn't think it would take that long," said Lavelle, who at 23 is one of the team's young stars. "I think when I'm playing my best I'm not thinking, and things are coming naturally. I'm not quite there yet. I think I'm getting there, and I know I'll get there, but I'm not there yet."