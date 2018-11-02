WASHINGTON — Zack Steffen isn't the next men's soccer star from the Philadelphia area anymore. He's the current one.
We like to claim Christian Pulisic as local because he's from Hershey and he's a Sixers fan. But Steffen, a Coatesville native and product of Downingtown West High, fits the bill even better.
And as all of American soccer saw Thursday night, he fits the bill of being a star, too.
Steffen, the No. 1 goalkeeper for the U.S. men's national team, didn't just save two penalty kicks in the shootout to help the Columbus Crew upset D.C. United in the first round of the MLS playoffs. He stopped Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta, D.C.'s two best players, and he made it look easy, too.
"I just tried to stay in the moment and keep the the nerves down, and try and have fun with it," Steffen said afterward.
He wasn't having fun in the first half, though, when a cross slipped through his hands and D.C. scored the opening goal. Fortunately for him, it didn't take long for the Columbus to tie the game.
"He came in at halftime and said, 'Thanks for bailing me out, guys,' " Crew manager Gregg Berhalter said. "He knew his mistake. And I think that's a real underrated quality of Zack: his ability to stay composed. Even if he makes mistakes, which he has very few [of] this year, he's able to stay calm and play through it."
Midfielder and captain Wil Trapp made sure to do his part to keep Steffen's head on straight.
"I told him, 'We're going to need you to win us this game.' … He literally took that to heart," Trapp said. Later, he added: "He just is one of those guys that the moment is never too big for."
Steffen, in turn, made sure to thank his colleagues afterward.
"They had my back and brought me back up to my feet," he said. "That's what teams are and should be."
Steffen excelled in the second half and beyond. His full-stretch diving save on Luciano Acosta in the 90th minute would have made all the highlight reels no matter what happened thereafter.
"I knew it was getting late into the game and the ball was coming across, so I just tried to get in a good position — and I knew he was going to shoot it," Steffen said. "Fortunate enough that I got a little touch on it."
A half-hour later, it was time for the shootout, and time for Steffen to be the hero again.
"I was just trying to get a good push, focusing on getting a good push and extending and getting as far across the goal as I could," he said. Asked if he spent much time studying Rooney's and Acosta's tendencies, he said, "It's more instinctual, and it's more based on the run-up and how they move."
Steffen had something else in his favor: the experience of winning a shootout in last year's playoffs. Wednesday's heroics brought back memories of last year's upset win at Atlanta United, where he made eight saves in 120 scoreless minutes and stopped two penalties afterward.
He was typically modest afterward, saying last year's win gave him "a slight advantage." Trapp let out a bit more.
"The parallels are quite scary," Trapp said, right down to both games having the same referee. "Knowing that we can rely on each other and we've done it before, that's a big part of this. Looking guys in the eye and knowing that it can happen, and if we do the right things, it will happen."
Now the Crew will face the best team in MLS this year, the New York Red Bulls. After ousting D.C. in the old rivals' first playoff meeting in 19 years, the Crew will play another league original in the postseason for just the fourth time. They met in the 1998 conference semifinals, back when the Red Bulls were the MetroStars; the 2008 championship game; and the 2015 conference finals. The Crew prevailed in them all.
It's a quick turnaround to Sunday's first leg in Columbus (3 p.m., ESPN and ESPN Deportes), and the Red Bulls will be favored after winning their third Supporters Shield in six years. But there's no doubt the Crew have momentum for the moment. There should be an extra buzz in the stadium, too, because it'll be the Crew's first playoff game since new owners stepped up to keep the team in Columbus.
"All the while since last year — this whole year, the end of the season, the [regular-season finale] game against Minnesota after the news had come out — we wanted to give them [fans] a home playoff game. And we've done that," said Trapp, a Columbus native. "We know Sunday will be a wonderful crowd, and it's a great opponent. … We embrace the underdog role."