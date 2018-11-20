You start with Aaron Nola, who finished third in the National League Cy Young Award voting. You continue to Rhys Hoskins, who not only hit 52 home runs in his first 203 games with an .889 OPS (Mike Schmidt had 33 homers in his first 203 games) but did it while being moved from first base to left field in the major leagues — which is like doing it while standing on your head. It now sounds like he'll be moved back to first, so be thankful for that, too. You continue to Gabe Kapler, the quirky manager who seems underqualified. He had early success, then faded. That sounds a lot like Doug Pederson's first season. That has worked out OK.