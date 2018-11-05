The U.S. Olympic Committee is moving to revoke USA Gymnastics' status as the governing body for the sport at the Olympic level, meting out the nuclear option to an organization that has botched its own reorganization in the wake of a sex-abuse scandal involving former team doctor Larry Nassar.
In an open letter to the gymnastics community Monday, USOC CEO Sarah Hirshland said "you deserve better," and that the challenges facing USA Gymnastics are more than it is capable of overcoming as currently constructed.
The organization, even with a newly constructed board of directors, made repeated mistakes after the revelations Nassar molested Olympians while working as a volunteer.
They include failing to find consistent leadership at the top levels of the organization. Kerry Perry remained in her role as USA Gymnastics president for less than a year before being forced out on Sept. 4. She had replaced Steve Penny, who had led the USA Gymnastics for 12 years after resigning in March 2017 under pressure. Perry was arrested last month after being indicted by a grand jury in Texas; he's facing allegations that he tampered with evidence in the investigation of Nassar.
Perry was replaced by interim president and CEO Mary Bono in October. She lasted just four days in a row before stepping down, partially because she tweeted a criticism of Nike's advertising campaign centered around former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Nike also sponsors Simone Biles, the face of USA Gymnastics.
On Saturday, Biles became the first American gymnast — and the first woman in 30 years — to win a medal in each of the six events at either the Olympics or the world gymnastics championships at the Gymnastics World Championships in Qatar. Delaware's Morgan Hurd won silver in the floor exercise.