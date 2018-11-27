The new ethanol-to-ethylene oxide facility at the Croda chemical plant at Atlas Point remained closed Tuesday morning, while work elsewhere at the 140-acre complex returned to normal, a day and a half after a flammable gas leak shut the twin Delaware Memorial Bridge spans and snarled traffic along the main New York-to Washington highway link for more than seven hours. No one at the plant, which employs 250, was injured.
Company and state investigators were still reviewing the accident this morning in hopes of shedding light on a public question: Was this a one-time leak at a new facility the state of Delaware wanted badly for its aging riverside industrial corridor? Or will the plant pose a repeat threat to the bridge that carries nearly 100,000 vehicles a day between the New Jersey Turnpike and feeder routes such as I-95?
The Atlas Point plant has used ethylene oxide for years, but only recently started producing it through a new process on the site. Sunday marked "the longest closure of both spans during my 27 years" at the Delaware River and Bay Authority, which owns the spans, "and I couldn't find any such occurrence" in William J. Miller's 1983 history of the bridge, Crossing the Delaware, said authority spokesman James Salmon.
At least "70 percent" of the volatile organic compound in a storage tank on the site escaped on Sunday afternoon, George Greenley, a spokesman for the Holloway Terrace Volunteer Fire Co., which was among the first responders, told local media on Sunday. On June 7 the state granted U.K.-based Croda permission to build two 30,000-gallon ethylene oxide tanks to store the gas, which is used in many industrial processes and retail products. If one of the full tanks leaked, that would mean around 20,000 gallons escaped.
But company, state, and fire company officials have since declined to estimate how much gas ultimately leaked. The leak was reported to local fire companies, who initially recorded it as a building fire, at 4:15 p.m. Sunday. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control rushed hazardous-materials staff to assist Croda staff at the plant, and set up monitors on the bridge, where they soon detected traces of ethylene oxide.
The commision shut the bridge at 4:23 p.m., at the request of Croda and Holloway Terrace, according to spokesman Salmon. Rob Snyder, deputy chief at Holloway Terrace, said they acted in "an excess of caution." Police sent "reverse 911" calls urging residents of the nearby Collins Park development and parts of nearby New Castle City to stay indoors.
Monitors showed "there was no point at which there was an unsafe level of ethylene oxide in the air outside the facility perimeter," Croda said in a statement the next day. The bridge commission says DNREC and Croda both told it the ethlyene oxide concentrations on the bridge side of the property line did not exceed federal OSHA exposure limits.
Besides its volatility, federal officials say short-term exposure to the gas can cause lung injury, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and shortness of breath. Long-term exposure can cause cancer.
"There was concern that if people were stuck on the highway or the bridge there could be safety issues," Shawn Garvin, the former EPA official who heads DNREC, told me later. "We did find elevated levels" of ethylene oxide, he added.
Fire crews spent the evening helping Croda staff deluge water onto the ethylene oxide facility, pipes and surroundings to dissipate the leak. The company declared the leak contained, and the commission reopened the bridges at 11:23 p.m.
Croda marketing director Cara Eaton said her company expected "initial findings from (Croda's) investigation to be available" by Tuesday evening.
Garvin, the DNREC chief, said he wouldn't predict how long his department's probe will last. The ethylene oxide unit "is still down until we can figure out what happened," he added. He praised local and state first responders and the bridge commission, all of whom "did this the way it should be done."
Like many chemical makers aware of public sensitivity to pollution, Croda cultivates a reputation as a careful, environmentally-conscious operator. "My bet, Croda did everything by the book," said Craig Melville, of Maple Glen, a retired chemical distributor who handled Croda products as well as those made by Dow, DuPont, FMC, and other producers. "They know it's a dangerous chemical," he added. "Things happen like this all the time in Texas, sorta goes with the business."
The Gulf Coast is where most U.S. ethylene oxide is made, and where Croda had considered relocating the Atlas Point works after its previous supplier, Sunoco's chemcial unit, stopped ethylene production in Marcus Hook after a fire. Melville said it's in the chemical industry's interest — and in the Philadelphia area's — to continue producing basic industrial compounds close to customers who rely on their products.
But at the Atlas Point plant and nearby works like the Chemours and DuPont operations at Chambers Works in New Jersey just across the river, even routine problems can fast become public, next to the roads where cars and trucks cross the river, on the last bridges before the Atlantic.