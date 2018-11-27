At least "70 percent" of the volatile organic compound in a storage tank on the site escaped on Sunday afternoon, George Greenley, a spokesman for the Holloway Terrace Volunteer Fire Co., which was among the first responders, told local media on Sunday. On June 7 the state granted U.K.-based Croda permission to build two 30,000-gallon ethylene oxide tanks to store the gas, which is used in many industrial processes and retail products. If one of the full tanks leaked, that would mean around 20,000 gallons escaped.