As America's "corporate capital," with hundreds of the biggest U.S. companies and hundreds of thousands of smaller ones incorporated there for legal purposes, "Wilmington should be the center of blockchain," Sloves said. But DBOT can only beat well-funded rival blockchain markets-in-formation, if the state agrees to recognize blockchain shares, and if Wallace's team can get the SEC and Wall Street traders to accept it as a fully blockchain-based market, he added. Alas, Sloves has concluded "the state doesn't seem to be going in that direction," and DBOT has not attracted traders, more than three years into the five-year period covered by the government loan.