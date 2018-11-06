CloudMine Inc., a Center City-based medical-data software maker backed by several investment firms that have been trying to pump up the city's undersized tech start-up sector, filed Monday for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation.
The move came 11 days after CloudMine's lead investor, Safeguard Scientifics, wrote off the last of its $10.5 million equity investment, and the firm was unable to borrow money to stay in business.
Safeguard, based in Malvern, owned 47 percent of CloudMine, which had attracted more than $15 million in equity and debt investments since 2012, when it was picked by state-backed Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania to locate at an Inquirer start-up incubator. It later moved to offices in the 1200 block of Sansom St.
But Safeguard is now in the process of selling or shutting the companies it backs, after a group of investors including real estate and buyout mogul Ira Lubert took over the board earlier this year.
The bankruptcy filing listed less than $50,000 in CloudMine assets and over $1 million in liabilities to more than 200 creditors, including lead lender Comerica Bank; Amazon Web Services (AWS) and other tech companies; Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and other medical and insurance clients; law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius; investors including Philadelphia-based MentorTech and Robinhood Ventures as well as Safeguard; and former CEO Brendan McCorkle, among others.
From Safeguard Sept. 30 quarterly statement: Safeguard "recognized an impairment charge of its entire carrying value of $4.8 million related to CloudMine, Inc. which is reflected in Equity income (loss) in the Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. The impairment results from our inability to recover the carrying value of the investment as the company has not identified new investors.