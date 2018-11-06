From Safeguard Sept. 30 quarterly statement: Safeguard "recognized an impairment charge of its entire carrying value of $4.8 million related to CloudMine, Inc. which is reflected in Equity income (loss) in the Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. The impairment results from our inability to recover the carrying value of the investment as the company has not identified new investors.