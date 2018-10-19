Speaking of corporate welfare, the conservative Commonwealth Foundation tells me it's still against it. "There is no relationship between the amount of state government incentives to corporations and economic output or growth in wages and income," Commonwealth spokesman Michael Torres told me last week. "Corporate welfare is both expensive in itself and requires intense administrative oversight, which results in higher taxes for smaller businesses, property owners, and even your average wage earner." He noted the state gave money to Hyundai Rotem, but it still closed its Philadelphia subway-car plant this summer, after SEPTA bought cars from the Chinese, instead; and to the Philly Shipyard (formally the Aker Philadelphia Shipyard), which just laid off 275.