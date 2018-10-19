"A lot of retailers that have gone belly-up are private-equity-owned. It's pretty constant," said Ted Gavin, a partner in Gavin/Solmonese, a turnaround firm based in New York and Wilmington which is currently advising Videology creditors and the Montgomery Ward estate. "They make incestuous loans to these companies at high rates, and they charge excessive fees. Cumbersome debt burdens, and owners taking fees simply for being an owner, does nothing good, and can precipitate distress." Suppliers owed money by troubled store chains sometimes band together to bail them out, but otherwise "this doesn't end well," sometimes ending in bankruptcy and other private equity owners, or liquidation.