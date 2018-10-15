That regime dissolved with bank mergers and automation: "Oh gosh, we had hundreds of people just in the operations center, 3020 Market St. It's part of Drexel now," said Ken Romanowski, who started as a part-time teller in a North Philadelphia branch when he was a Temple student. "Today, you want to see your payments, you get it online. Back then, you had to go to the bank. The tech office would call the bookkeeper, who went to an IBM machine where the files were, and read them off to the banker, who transcribed them and gave it to the teller to give you."