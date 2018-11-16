David Magerman, the Main Line-based investment-math whiz, owner of Six Points Restaurant Group and creator of the Kohelet Foundation for progressive Jewish education, is also the $425,000 early-money backer of Freedom from Facebook, a group advocating government regulation and a breakup of the ubiquitous social-media network, reports Axios here.
Magerman last year broke with his boss, Trump and Steve Bannon backer David Mercer, and lost his job at hedge fund Renaissance Technologies after publicly criticizing Mercer's politics and Trump's divisive policies in the Wall Street Journal. I published Magerman's manifesto here.
Writes Axios: "Magerman has given more than $400,000 to the campaign — "Freedom from Facebook" — because he believes Facebook has too much power over how the world communicates. A Republican-oriented consulting firm hired by Facebook had tried to link the campaign to billionaire philanthropist George Soros…
"Magerman said he felt that Facebook had a 'huge financial disincentive to protect users' data." By combining social media, news distribution, advertising, commerce, and business and political networking, it forces people to engage in its platform, even if they only want one of its offerings."
He compared Facebook's power to spy and influence citizens to the totalitarian "telescreens" in George Orwell's dystopian novel 1984. By exposing more clearly how Facebook manipulates us for profit, Magerman wants to help Americans decide if they want to join or drop their Facebook accounts.
Other backers include leftish groups Demand Progress and Citizens Against Monopoly/Open Markets Institute, Axios reported. Magerman told Axios he's not shorting (betting against) Facebook stock.
Facebook spent more than $11 billion on Washington lobbying last year, Axios notes,citing the Center for Responsive Politics.