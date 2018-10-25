A U.K.-based hedge fund founder has given the Wharton School $25 million to build a hall for budding business-founders and name it after him. The give also includes money for foreign-student scholarships.
Nicolai Tangen, who served briefly in the Norwegian intelligence service as an interrogator specializing in Russians before attending the University of Pennsylvania's business school as an undergraduate from 1988-92, is spearheading construction of Tangen Hall, a 70,000-square-foot building that will consolidate Penn's entrepreneurship programs at 40th and Sansom, as the university expands its West Philadelphia campus.
The building, funded in part by the foundation started by Tangen and his wife Katja, is to be completed in 2020. Wharton officials wouldn't say how much the project will cost.
In 2005 Tangen founded AKO Capital, which manages $14 billion in long and short stock investments (betting for, and sometimes against, various companies' future share values.) In 2016 the Sunday Times ranked him among the 20 most successful hedge fund managers in Britain, with a personal fortune of 280 million pounds (around $370 million in current U.S. dollars.)
Tangen Hall will include meeting spaces, a cafe, and Venture Lab, a new home for Penn Wharton Entrepreneurship, Goergen Entrepreneurial Management Program, Weiss Tech House, the Sol C. Snider Entrepreneurial Research Center, the Wharton Small Business Development Center, and Wharton's Integrated Product Design Program.
It will also include storefront retail space for student ventures, a test kitchen for food start-ups, and a Maker Lab with 3-D printers and other digital tools, for use by student entrepreneurs developing products and services, Wharton said in a statement.
Tangen said in a statement that he and his wife are "continually inspired by Penn students" and hope "to engage with them and set them up for success."
Wharton Dean Geoffrey Garrett called Tangen Hall "a game-changing facility for innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology."
The Tangen scholarship program will help foreign undergraduates " who otherwise could not afford the cost of a Penn education," the school said. The couple has paid tuition for 22 Penn undergrads since 2012. Room, board and tuition at Penn typically costs more than $70,000 a year for those without financial aid.
Tangen serves on Wharton's Board of Overseers. The contribution is part of Wharton's ongoing More than Ever Campaign. Wharton enrolls 5,000 undergraduate and graduate students and offers part-time courses to 13,000, mostly people in business.