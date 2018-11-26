Singh, whose principal residence is in Hobe Sound, Fla., works with politicians in the U.S. as well as India. George Norcross, the insurance broker, Cooper Health chairman and South Jersey Democratic leader, sits on Holtec's board. And former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, a Republican who recently announced she was stepping down as President Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, was a special guest at the 2014 dedication of the Singh Nanotechnology Center at the University of Pennsylvania. At that event, Haley told me her family and Singh's were friends in their native Gujarat.