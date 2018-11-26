In a ceremony in Mumbai, India, on Nov. 21, a Holtec International delegation led by Krishna P. Singh, the India native and triple-degree Penn grad, joined a delegation headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, of Maharashtra, India's second-most populous state, to sign a memo of understanding allowing Holtec to build a factory the company says will "give India autonomous capability" to make systems and parts for "the country's planned expansion of nuclear generation."
Besides "complex" nuclear plant equipment, the Holtec Heavy Manufacturing Division plant could also weld heavy equipment for India-based oil and gas, chemical and aerospace industries, Holtec said in a statement. The company didn't immediately provide details including a proposed timetable or the cost of the plan.
Holtec in recent years has moved its operating offices to a former shipyard site in Camden from Marlton, N.J. and built a power plant parts factory there with $260 million in state tax incentives. But Holtec executives are also among the Philadelphia-area employers who have complained that it's tough to find reliable skilled workers near their plants. The company resisted Sheet Metal Workers Union attempts to organize new staff, though workers at its Pittsburgh-area plant, a former Westinghouse facility, are members of the United Steelworkers.
Singh has worked for years to win nuclear power contracts in India, which also maintains an arsenal of nuclear weapons. In 2014, Singh praised the election results that brought Narendra Modi to power as India's prime minister.
Modi had previously been barred from visiting the U.S. because of State Department questions on Modi's role in Hindu-nationalist riots in the early 2000s in Gujarat, where both Singh's and Modi's families originate. After Modi's victory, then-President Barack Obama promptly visited Modi in India and called for closer ties. Under the Trump administration, while the President has often been critical of immigration, the granting of U.S. visas to India natives rose last year over 2016 levels.
After Modi became Prime Minister, Singh cheered what he called "a seismic shift in the Indian democracy with significant consequences to the rest of the world" and a victory for capitalism against "filthy" government bribe demands, ineffective socialism, and China-style one-party rule.
Singh noted Holtec was already then close to finishing a small plant in Dahej, a port in Gujarat, and that Modi's state government had cleared the way for its construction. Singh said then that he hoped to build, in the Philadelphia area, "large capital equipment" to be used "for building nuclear plants in India to meet that nation's exploding need for clean energy."
Singh is now prepared to go further, building heavy equipment from an India factory. At the Nov. 21 meeting, Maharastra minister Fadnavis said Holtec's factory plan fits with prime minister Modi's "Make in India" campaign.
Singh echoed the praise for Modi and "Make in India," and added that his planned "state-of-art plant, infused with Holtec's know-how and expertise," will make India "a global provider of sophisticated capital equipment." He also said "the plant will help realize our goal to bring United States and India into a cooperative compact" to build Holtec's vision of a new generation of turnkey small nuclear power plants.
Singh, whose principal residence is in Hobe Sound, Fla., works with politicians in the U.S. as well as India. George Norcross, the insurance broker, Cooper Health chairman and South Jersey Democratic leader, sits on Holtec's board. And former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, a Republican who recently announced she was stepping down as President Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, was a special guest at the 2014 dedication of the Singh Nanotechnology Center at the University of Pennsylvania. At that event, Haley told me her family and Singh's were friends in their native Gujarat.
Singh, a former co-owner with George Norcross of The Inquirer, had previously given $50,000 to the Movement Fund, a group backing Haley's political campaigns. Other donors included future President Trump, who gave $5,000, and Foster Friess, a former Chadds Ford resident and founder of the once-high-flying Brandywine growth-stock mutual funds, who gave $250,000. Friess was defeated in the Republican primary in August for governor of his adopted state of Wyoming.
Holtec has in the past gotten so close to government that the company got hurt. In 2010 the U.S. government-owned Tennessee Valley Authority assessed Holtec a $2 million penalty after a TVA employee pleaded guilty to failing to report $54,000 that he'd collected from a Holtec subsidiary at the company's direction, the industry publication Platt's Nuclear Fuel reported at the time.
TVA also temporarily barred Holtec from competing for federal contracts, the first time the agency did that to a contractor since it was founded in the 1930s. But two years later the authority gave Holtec a 10-year, $298 million contract to continue supplying the agency with uranium-fuel casks, after it agreed to implement a new ethics program.