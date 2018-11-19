ASE plans to close at least 40 of its 104 Performance Bicycle retail stores in 20 states. Other assets for which it has sought buyers include a 70,000-square-foot wholesale office and warehouse operated by Advanced Sports Inc. at 10940 Dutton Rd. in Northeast Philadelphia. That company operates a leased 50,000-square-foot warehouse next door, and another in California, and employs 83 people. Most of ASE's 1,944 employees work in retail stores.