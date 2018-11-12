The sale, approved by Qualtrics investors, cancels Qualtrics' planned initial public share offering (IPO) by outpricing what its investment bankers expected traders and Wall Street financial investors would pay if it went public. Investors last year implied the company's total value was then around $2.8 billion. But SAP, under chief executive Bill McDermott, of Villanova, has a history of paying up for smaller software outfits he thinks will help his company boost applications for existing corporate customers and reach new end users.