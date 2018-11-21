DiLella briefly set forth his marching orders as he sees them: "First, we're going to educate the country. Then, we're going to build infrastructure that takes us into the next generation." (Philadelphia got Fairmount Park from the 1876 Centennial, the South Philly stadium complex from the Sesquicentennial in 1926, and Independence Mall in preparation for the 1976 Bicentennial.) "And then the celebration, that brings us into the next period."