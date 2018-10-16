UniTek Global Services Inc., a King of Prussia commercial telecom installation company, has agreed to buy Brookhaven, Mississippi-based Southern Diversified Technologies Inc.'s installation and engineering business for an undisclosed price, the latest in a string of deals designed to make UniTek a leading provider of next-generation broadband Internet distribution systems.
This is UniTek's fourth acquisition aided by Littlejohn & Co. LLC and by New Mountain Finance Corp., a publicly-traded affiliate of New Mountain Capital, the industrial investment company whose advisers include DuPont Co. boss Edward Breen and Rajiv Gupta, the last chief executive of Philadelphia's former Rohm and Haas.
UniTek says it offers the big broadband companies — Comcast and its rivals — "the local knowledge and expertise required to deliver customized and precise builds on time and on budget," across the U.S. Adding Southern gives UniTek "an important piece" to its national network for national broadband providers, chief executive Dan Yannatuono said in a statement.
Yannatuono added that Southern boss Charlie Smith and his workforce will stay with UniTek.
Earlier UniTek acquisitions include GW Communications LLC (2017), plus Graycliff Enterprises Inc. and its affiliate Hutchins Telecom, which added capacity in the south Atlantic region, Tennessee and Arizona, earlier this year.
"UniTek is well-positioned to benefit from faster upgrade cycles and significant anticipated capital spend by telecommunications providers," said UniTek President John Kline in a statement.
Acquest International served as financial advisor to UniTek in the deal. The Philadelphia-based law firm Pepper Hamilton LLP served as legal advisor to UniTek.