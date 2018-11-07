Senat, 41, a native of Haiti who grew up in Brooklyn, has a Who's Who of power restaurants on his resumé, including the Sign of the Dove, Aquavit, Jean Georges, and Mercer Kitchen. He was part of the opening team at the Manhattan branch of Buddakan in 2006. After stops in France and Puerto Rico, he returned to the Starr Restaurant fold and landed in Philadelphia at Buddakan on Chestnut Street. From there, he opened the flashy, Indian-inspired Tashan on South Broad Street, which he left two years before its 2015 closing.