There's one moment in my life when I completely changed my life around. My cousin was getting married. I grew up with him. He was like my brother. He was getting married to a beautiful wife. His family is very wealthy. He already had a house, he had cars, and at the time I was nobody. On his wedding day, I got this depression over me that I'm just a no-good son of a b-. That day, I finally realized that I've been [messing up] over and over and over, and that the only blame I could blame is myself. After that day, I started working super, super hard. I had to prove to myself that I can do something out of my life.