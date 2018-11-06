The Thirsty Soul, 1551 W. Passyunk Ave., 4-7 p.m. Monday to Friday
West Passyunk/Newbold is ever so slowly building a scene. Chef Bobby Saritsoglou is prepping Stina, an Italian BYOB, at 17th and Snyder, and tasty beers are coming out of the breweries Second District (1939 S. Bancroft) and Brewery ARS (1927 W. Passyunk).
New on the scene is the Thirsty Soul, a corner bar at 16th and Passyunk. Partners Billy Hines, Adrienne Salvatore-Markey, and Tom Lidiak packed the joint with reclaimed church items, including a backlit stained-glass bartop and a real confessional booth with a secret back door leading into a speakeasy-like second room.
Happy hour includes a fine cheeseburger on brioche with crispy fries for $7, and on the liquid side, half-price punch bowls ($20 instead of $40) and $1 off drafts, including Victory Storm King, Rogue Dead Guy Ale, Lord Hobo's Angelica, and Evil Genius' Cocktails & Dreams.